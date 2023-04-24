2023
休業日 2F AnticA のみ休業
営業時間： 11：00～19：00
定休日： 毎週水曜日
店舗住所： 〒150-0001 東京都渋谷区神宮前4-16-2
最寄駅： 東京メトロ表参道駅（A2出口） 徒歩8分
駐車場： なし
※近隣のコインパーキングをご利用ください。
※展示やイベントの初日に限り、予約制となります。
それ以外の営業日は、すべてご予約は不要です。
Shop information (Tax Free Shop)
Open: Monday to Sunday 11:00-19:00 (excluding Wednesday).
Address: 4-16-2, Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001
The nearest station:Tokyo Metro Omotesando Station exit A2 (Walking time 8 min.)
No parking space
A reservation is required on the first day of an exhibition or an event. On other business days, a reservation is not required.