ボリス文庫『ちいさな画集』発売記念展ボリス文庫『ちいさな画集』発売記念展

ボリス文庫『ちいさな画集』発売記念展

1F
ボリス雑貨店

画家ヒグチユウコのギャラリー兼ショップです。ヒグチの原画や、他作家の作品も展示と販売を行っています。オリジナル商品や、自社出版の書籍も販売しています。

2F
AnticA LibreriA K

ヒグチが選書した書籍や、 一点もののアンティーク雑貨などを販売しています。

休業日　 2F AnticA のみ休業

営業時間： 11：00～19：00
定休日： 毎週水曜日
店舗住所： 〒150-0001 東京都渋谷区神宮前4-16-2
最寄駅： 東京メトロ表参道駅（A2出口）　徒歩8分
駐車場： なし
※近隣のコインパーキングをご利用ください。
※展示やイベントの初日に限り、予約制となります。
それ以外の営業日は、すべてご予約は不要です。

Shop information (Tax Free Shop)
Open: Monday to Sunday 11:00-19:00 (excluding Wednesday).
Address: 4-16-2, Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001
The nearest station:Tokyo Metro Omotesando Station exit A2 (Walking time 8 min.)
No parking space
A reservation is required on the first day of an exhibition or an event. On other business days, a reservation is not required.

メールでのお問合せ： boris@higuchiyuko.tokyo

LINE 公式アカウントもぜひご利用ください。

トーク画面から担当者へお問い合わせいただけます。